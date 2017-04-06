Trump Administration reacts to deadly chemical attack in Idlib, Syria

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — The Trump Administration is expressing outrage over Tuesday's deadly chemical attack in Syria. The latest figures show at least 72 people, including women and children, have died in that attack.

President Trump said his predecessor missed opportunities to end the civil war in Syria and said the crisis is his responsibility now.

But he's not saying what he's going to do about it.

The images are horrifying.

The evidence seems to point to yet another war crime in Syria by the Assad Regime against its own people.

It is the worst chemical weapons attack in Syria in years, killing dozens. Families, including children, gasping for breath and dying.

President Trump was clearly moved.

"That attack on children had a big impact on me, a big impact. Horrible, horrible thing. And I've been watching and seeing it and it doesn't get any worse than that. My attitude towards Syria and Assad has changed very much," President Trump said in a press conference Wednesday.

That attitude change may refer to his feelings in 2013 when he tweeted that President Obama's red line against chemical weapons was, "very dumb. Do not attack Syria. There's no upside and tremendous downside. Save your 'powder' for another (and more important) day!"

Now President Trump must plan his own response.

On Wednesday, the president blamed Assad and when asked about tit, he also blamed former President Obama's policies.

Secretary of State Tillerson, in a rare moment taking questions from the press and addressing Russia's role, said "We think it's time that the Russians really need to think carefully about their continued support of the Assad regime."

And, at an emergency session of the U.N. Security Council, an emotional showdown between Russia and the United States.

The Russian representative, angrily shouting about what he called fake reports on the gas attacks, blaming the Syrian rescue group, the White Helmets, for spreading lies.

That prompted the U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. — Nikki Haley — with pictures of murdered children, to unload on Russia.

"They made an unconscionable choice. They chose to close their eyes to the barbarity. They defied the conscience of the world. There is an obvious truth here that must be spoken. The truth is that Assad, Russia, and Iran have no interest in peace. How many more children have to die before Russia cares?" Haley said.

The U.S. Security Council tried to place sanctions against Syria for its earlier chemical attacks at the end of February. Russia and China blocked that.

Haley said after this latest atrocity, enough is enough.

"There are times when we are compelled to take collective action. I will now add this. When the United Nations consistently fails in its duty to act collectively, there are times in the life of states that we are compelled to take our own action," Haley said.

When asked by reporters what, if any, action he might take, President Trump said he's not saying he's doing anything, but that if he does, he will not be telling reporters beforehand.