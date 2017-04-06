Dense morning fog could affect commuters - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Dense morning fog could affect commuters

Posted: Updated:
By Christina Bravo
Connect

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Dense fog along the San Diego County coast may tamper with visibility through the morning commute Thursday.

Around 5 a.m., visibility was down to a quarter-mile in Carlsbad and three-quarters of a mile in San Diego, according to the National Weather Service. The fog could continue to affect motorists on Interstate 5 and 805 until it clears out mid-morning.

Forecasters urged drivers to slow down and use their low beam headlights in foggy areas.

The fog may roll into coastal and some inland areas again Thursday night into Friday morning, according to the weather service. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.