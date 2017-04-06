Dense morning fog could affect commuters

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Dense fog along the San Diego County coast may tamper with visibility through the morning commute Thursday.

Around 5 a.m., visibility was down to a quarter-mile in Carlsbad and three-quarters of a mile in San Diego, according to the National Weather Service. The fog could continue to affect motorists on Interstate 5 and 805 until it clears out mid-morning.

Forecasters urged drivers to slow down and use their low beam headlights in foggy areas.

The fog may roll into coastal and some inland areas again Thursday night into Friday morning, according to the weather service.