Driver missing in fatal Lincoln Park hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego police sought a hit-and-run driver Thursday whose car fatally struck a 57-year-old man attempting to cross a street in the Lincoln Park area.

The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was struck around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday by a southbound light-colored sedan speeding on South 7th Street near Solola Avenue, said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The suspect fled after the crash and was last seen headed east on Solola Avenue, Heims said.

The car was described as a gray or white sedan with black rims. Heims said it may have damage to the front-end, windshield and hood and could also have a cracked headlight lens.