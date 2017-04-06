Redevelopment project for old Navy Broadway Complex begins

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Work was underway Thursday on the demolition of the old Navy Broadway Complex to make way for a $1.3 billion redevelopment of the regional U.S. Navy headquarters.

The 12-acre Manchester Pacific Gateway project — a plan to redevelop the U.S. Navy Regional Headquarters located between Harbor Blvd. and Pacific Coast Highway — has been in the works for nearly 11 years.

“The time has finally arrived for construction of a world-class venue for downtown San Diego,” developer Papa Doug Manchester said.

The site will be redesigned to include seven buildings and a 17-story office space covering eight blocks. Also included in the plan are two hotels, a museum, a retail space and a 1.9-acre park.

“The transformation of this property is a big win for both the Navy and the City of San Diego,” Commander Rear Admiral Yancy B. Lindsey said.

Manchester Financial Group was founded in 1970 by Papa Doug Manchester and is headquartered in San Diego. The group specializes in hotel and commercial real estate development.

Development on the Manchester Pacific Gateway project is expected to be completed in 2020.