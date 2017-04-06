'Foul play' may be factor in disappearance of San Diego man - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

'Foul play' may be factor in disappearance of San Diego man

Posted: Updated:
By Christina Bravo
Connect

ANZA (KUSI) — A missing San Diego county man last seen in Anza is considered to have disappeared under suspicious circumstances, Riverside County
sheriff's deputies said Thursday.

Daniel Joseph Frank Foster, 29, of Fallbrook, has not been heard from since Feb. 7, said sheriff's Lt. Paul Bennett, adding Foster "may have met with foul play."

Foster was described as white, 6 feet 3, 180 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

San Diego sheriff's investigators have been looking into his disappearance since he was reported missing on March 3, but Riverside sheriff's deputies recently joined the investigation after receiving reports that he may have been spotted in Anza, Bennett said.

Anyone with information on Foster's whereabouts was urged to contact Investigator Robert Stites from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, Special Investigations Bureau, at (951) 233-4795 or at rstites@riversidesheriff.org.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.