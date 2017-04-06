Road construction closures scheduled in Ramona - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Road construction closures scheduled in Ramona

Posted: Updated:
By Christina Bravo
Connect

RAMONA (KUSI) — Lane closures are scheduled along Dye and Highland Valley roads in the Ramona area later Thursday so Caltrans crews stripe the pavement and move temporary construction barriers.

Alternating one-way traffic control will be in effect on Dye and Highland Valley roads around the state Route 67 intersection from 7 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Friday, according to Caltrans. The intersection itself will remain open.

State transit officials said motorists should expect delays and plan for extra travel time.

The work is part of an about $14 million effort widen state Route 67 from two to four lanes in the area and add turn lanes. The project is expected to cut delays through the intersection by 80 percent, according to Caltrans. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.