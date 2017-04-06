Road construction closures scheduled in Ramona

RAMONA (KUSI) — Lane closures are scheduled along Dye and Highland Valley roads in the Ramona area later Thursday so Caltrans crews stripe the pavement and move temporary construction barriers.

Alternating one-way traffic control will be in effect on Dye and Highland Valley roads around the state Route 67 intersection from 7 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Friday, according to Caltrans. The intersection itself will remain open.

State transit officials said motorists should expect delays and plan for extra travel time.

The work is part of an about $14 million effort widen state Route 67 from two to four lanes in the area and add turn lanes. The project is expected to cut delays through the intersection by 80 percent, according to Caltrans.