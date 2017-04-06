City recognizes local businesses for achievements in recycling

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — More than a dozen San Diego businesses and organizations were honored Thursday at the city's Waste Reduction and Recycling Awards ceremony at the Central Library downtown.

It's the 25th year that the city's Environmental Services Department has given awards recognizing implementation or expansion of "innovative and successful waste reduction, recycling and recycled product purchasing programs."

Categories, included Recycler of the Year, Rising Star and Outstanding Achievement.

"I'm truly happy for the organizations recognized at this year's Waste Reduction Awards event," said Mario Sierra, director of the ESD. The teams of people who dedicated many hours of their time to making their organizations more efficient with their different waste streams and energy resources should also be commended by their management."

The Outstanding Achievement Award winners recognized for efforts and accomplishments in protecting the environment, promoting sustainability and conserving natural resources were the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority, Qualcomm, San Diego Zoo Global and SeaWorld San Diego.

Recycler of the Year awards went to the Bahia Resort Hotel, Cox Communications, the San Diego Convention Center Corp., Kyocera International, Sony Electronics, Paradise Point Resort and Spa and Point Loma Nazarene University.

Rising Star Awards went to Cafe Gratitude San Diego, Hazard Center and Specialty Produce.

A special award was given to the owners of EDCO Disposal, Ed and Sandy Burr. Their family-owned and locally operated waste collection and recycling company is celebrating its 50th anniversary.