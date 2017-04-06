East Village block party celebrates Padres Opening Day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The East Village is celebrating Padres Opening Day Friday with the 7th annual Opening Weekend Block Party.

Whether attending the game or not, this free, family-friendly celebration is open to everyone. It kicks off at 10 a.m. Thursday and goes to 6:30 p.m. and continues Saturday 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The block party will cover J Street from 6th to 10th streets and has become a San Diego tradition where locals and visitors celebrate opening day at Petco Park while exploring East Village.

baseball themed games, jump houses and a rock wall will be available to entertain the kids. Live music will be playing throughout the day, including a headlining set by the dance band Caliber.

More information can be found at EastVillageSanDiego.com.