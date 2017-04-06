MTS increases service for Padres Opening Day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The Metropolitan Transit System is scheduling extra service and encouraging thousands of fans taking public transit to the San Diego Padres opening weekend series to use the new Compass Cloud mobile ticketing app.

Fans are encouraged to ride MTS early and take advantage of two pre-game events at the Gaslamp Quarter Station and East Village.The East Village Opening Day Block Party showcases the East Village community while celebrating opening day at Petco Park. The festivities at both locations begin at 11 a.m. First pitch is at 3:40 p.m.

All three Trolley lines will have departures a minimum of every 15 minutes most of the day and drop fans off at the doorstep to Petco Park. Enhanced service for Opening Day, Friday, April 7 is as follows:

Green Line (best station to get to the game: Gaslamp Quarter Station)

Trains depart stations every 15 minutes throughout the day. Service will increase to every 7.5 minutes (between Qualcomm Stadium Station and downtown) beginning at noon from Qualcomm Stadium. After the game, trains will depart every 7.5 minutes until crowds diminish.

UC San Diego Blue Line and Orange Line (best station to get to the game: 12th & Imperial)

Trains depart stations every 15 minutes throughout the day. UC San Diego Blue Line service will increase to every 7.5 minutes beginning at 1:30 p.m. from San Ysidro. After the game, extra trains will be in service until crowds diminish.

MTS also has 22 bus routes with touch points in the downtown area including Rapid 215 (SDSU – downtown) and Rapid 235 (Escondido – downtown). Fans can use the MTS Trip Planner function or OneBusAway app to find the transit trip that works best.

Fans using MTS service can avoid traffic and park for free at one of many park-and-rides available. Trolley stops with high capacity for free parking include:

Qualcomm Stadium: 5,000 free parking spots (Green Line)

Palm Avenue: 499 free parking spots (UC San Diego Blue Line)

Spring Street: 404 free parking spots (Orange Line)

MTS operates 95 bus routes and three Trolley lines on 53 miles of double-tracked railway. Every weekday more than 300,000 passenger trips are taken on MTS bus and Trolley services in 10 cities and in unincorporated areas of the county. In FY 2016, MTS served 92.6 million riders. For more information on how you can use public transportation and save money, go to www.sdmts.com.