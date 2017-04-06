Man accused of strangling woman and stuffing her into a suitcase will not face death penalty

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against a man accused of strangling a female acquaintance after watching her have sex with two other people, then stuffing her body into a suitcase and putting it out with the trash.

Joshua Matthew Palmer, 33, will face life in prison without parole if convicted of murder and special circumstance allegations of murder during a rape, murder during sodomy and murder during a rape by an instrument in the death of 21-year-old Shauna Haynes.

Trial is scheduled Aug. 21 in the courtroom of Judge Joan Weber.

A witness, Chelsea Shea, testified at a preliminary hearing last year that she had drinks with Palmer at a bar on April 4, 2016, and agreed to go back to his room at the Chadwick Hotel on A Street. She and Palmer were having sex when Haynes arrived with a man named Anthony Kern, Shea said.

The witness testified that she, Kern and Haynes eventually had sex together, but Palmer just ``stood there,'' then ``told us to leave.''

Shea testified that she left with Kern and asked Haynes if she wanted to come along, but Haynes said she wanted to stay with Palmer.

A few hours after the early morning sexual encounter, Palmer called 911, saying his girlfriend was missing, a detective testified. When contacted, Palmer had red knuckles on both his hands, according to the detective.

Police got a search warrant and seized video files from Palmer's cell phone, showing an unconscious Haynes.

In another clip, Palmer is heard to say, ``I'm sorry I love you, but I can't watch you having sex with somebody else. God I'm sorry.''

Deputy District Attorney Martin Doyle alleged that Palmer -- who worked with Haynes at the Spaghetti Factory restaurant -- stuffed her body into a suitcase and threw it out with the garbage.

The morning of April 6, a guest at the hotel in the 600 block of A Street found the suitcase containing the victim's body near a row of trash cans alongside a parking area at the rear of the three-story building.

Palmer was arrested two days later.