Senate republicans move forward with 'nuclear option' to advance Neil Gorsuch confirmation

San Diego lifeguards, the U.S. Coast Guard and a commercial boat insurance company all responded today to rescue a boat that was taking on water west of Sunset Cliffs.More>>
Services are scheduled today for the second of two San Diego-area Navy sailors who died in last month's collision between the destroyer USS Fitzgerald and a Phillipine-flagged container ship near Japan.More>>
In response to the continuing heat wave that brought record-breaking temperatures to several San Diego County locations Friday, officials are urging residents to take shelter in the more than 115 ``cool zones'' located throughout the county Saturday.More>>
A blood drive was held Friday in honor of the Oceanside motorcycle police officer who was severely injured after being struck by a car last month.More>>
Two thieves, one armed with a pistol, barged into an occupied Del Cerro-area apartment Friday and looted it before stealing a car and fleeing in it.More>>
San Diego County Sheriff’s Department are searching for 81-year-old man who was last seen leaving his Encinitas / Rancho Santa Fe residence at 4:52 p.m. driving a silver 2007 Lexus 400H SUV bearing a California license plate number 5XCD304.More>>
Police are seeking public help to find an at-risk man with Alzheimer's disease who went missing Saturday near the Oceanside Pier.More>>
A woman who was killed early Friday when a wrong-way driver slammed head-on into her SUV on Interstate 5 has been identified by authorities.More>>
An armed man took an unknown amount of cash Saturday from a convenience store in the Hillcrest community of San Diego.More>>
