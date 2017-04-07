Shots fired in Scripps Ranch grocery store robbery - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Shots fired in Scripps Ranch grocery store robbery

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A store employee was attacked during a robbery of a Scripps Ranch grocery store Thursday night in which the suspect fired off shots but no one was hit by the gunfire.

The robbery was reported at 9:42 p.m. at Market at the Ranch, 10299 Scripps Trail, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The armed suspect entered the store and got into some kind of confrontation during which he fired several shots into a wall, Heims said. It wasn't immediately clear if the man was targeting one of the store's employees, Heims said.

The suspect then struck the employee in the head with the butt of the gun, Heims said.

The suspect fled the scene and the loss to the store was not immediately reported but Heims confirmed the man did take something.

The store employee was taken to a hospital for treatment of a laceration he suffered to the side of his head but his injury was not life-threatening, Heims said.

The suspect was wearing dark clothing and a hoodie pulled up over his face.

