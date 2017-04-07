Neil Gorsuch confirmed to Supreme Court by Senate - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Neil Gorsuch confirmed to Supreme Court by Senate




WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — The Senate confirmed Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court Friday morning.

Gorsuch, who was nominated by President Donald Trump, fills a 14-month vacancy left by Judge Antonin Scalia.

The confirmation ends a controversial process as Senate Republicans enacted a "nuclear option" after Senate Democrats received enough votes to filibuster the confirmation of Gorsuch.

The "nuclear option" changed Senate rules to need only 51 votes, instead of the 60 previously needed to confirm a Supreme Court justice. Gorsuch was able to reach the 50 votes needed due to Republican control of the Senate.

