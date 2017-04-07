Suspect arrested in fatal Little Italy hit-and-run - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Suspect arrested in fatal Little Italy hit-and-run



SAN DIEGO (KUSI) —  21-year-old man was arrested in Encanto Friday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian near Little Italy.

David Dominguez was arrested about 7:30 a.m. in the 6000 block of Brooklyn Avenue and is expected to be booked into jail on suspicion of felony hit-and run, DUI and other charges, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.

Dominguez is suspected of being behind the wheel of a speeding SUV that struck a man crossing Pacific Highway at West Laurel Street around 11:20 p.m. Thursday, according to San Diego police. The SUV continued west from Laurel Street onto North Harbor Drive after the crash.

The victim died at the scene. His name was not immediately available. 

