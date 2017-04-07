Kaiser Permanente opens new state-of-the-art hospital in Kearny - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Kaiser Permanente opens new state-of-the-art hospital in Kearny Mesa

By Christina Bravo
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The Kaiser Permanente San Diego Medical Center is scheduled to cut the ribbon on its new hospital in Kearny Mesa Friday, but the
first patients won't be accepted until April 25.

The 617,000-square-foot hospital will feature a 24-hour emergency department, capacity for 321 interactive single-patient rooms and several state-of-the art technologies, according to Kaiser.

"Providing an unparalleled patient care experience has been our top priority and guided every design and decision made since breaking ground three years ago,'' said Jane Finley, senior vice president and area manager for Kaiser Permanente San Diego. "All patients will benefit from a combination of our cutting-edge care that includes innovative medical technologies, our integrated model of care, and most importantly, personal service."

The hospital will include virtual guard rails to aid in fall prevention, pain level monitoring and caregiver alerts to put the patient at the center of round-the-clock care.

In addition, the Kaiser Permanente San Diego Medical Center is energy efficient, earning a LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, Platinum Healthcare certification.

San Diego city, county and state elected officials will be on hand for the ribbon-cutting along with Kaiser officials.

A series of private and public tours will follow the ribbon-cutting to allow access to parts of the hospital that will be off-limits once it opens. Then the entire facility will be scrubbed down to make it ready for patients to begin checking in at 6 a.m. on April 25. 

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

