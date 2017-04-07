MTS bus, car collide on Otay Mesa overpass - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

MTS bus, car collide on Otay Mesa overpass

Posted: Updated:
By Christina Bravo
OTAY MESA (KUSI) — Six people were transported to area hospitals Friday with a range of injuries after a car and a public transit bus collided on an Otay Mesa freeway overpass.

A car attempting to pass a Metropolitan Transit System bus on Britannia Blvd. near the onramp to State Route 905 collided into it instead just after 12 p.m. Friday, according to a witness.

San Diego Fire-Rescue firefighters used tools to remove the driver of the car from his vehicle, fire officials said. He suffered moderate to serious injuries.

Medics transported a total of six people to area hospitals.  A seventh person was injured, but refused to be transported to the hospital.

 San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and San Diego police assisted in the incident.

