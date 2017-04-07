Motorcyclist killed in collision with big-rig on Encinitas freew - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Motorcyclist killed in collision with big-rig on Encinitas freeway

Posted: Updated:

ENCINITAS (KUSI) — A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a big rig Friday evening, prompting the closure of Interstate 5 in Encinitas during rush hour traffic.

The fatal crash occurred about 5 p.m. on the southbound side of the freeway, just south of Encinitas Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene. 

The accident prompted a SigAlert as CHP closed three southbound lanes on the interstate in the area and resulted in extra-heavy evening commute traffic, the CHP reported. 

Lanes were still blocked at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

