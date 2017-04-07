World reacts to U.S. missile strike on Syrian airbase

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
At least one person has been killed in a vehicle collision in Alpine Sunday morning.More>>
Several San Diego fire crews left Sunday, headed for San Luis Obispo County to help battle the nearly 24,000-acre Alamo Fire, the largest of 14 wildfires currently burning across California.More>>
San Diego lifeguards, the U.S. Coast Guard and a commercial boat insurance company all responded today to rescue a boat that was taking on water west of Sunset Cliffs.More>>
Services are scheduled today for the second of two San Diego-area Navy sailors who died in last month's collision between the destroyer USS Fitzgerald and a Phillipine-flagged container ship near Japan.More>>
In response to the continuing heat wave that brought record-breaking temperatures to several San Diego County locations Friday, officials are urging residents to take shelter in the more than 115 ``cool zones'' located throughout the county Saturday.More>>
The casts and creators of Netflix's "Stranger Things,'' HBO's "Game of Thrones'' and AMC's "The Walking Dead'' are among the headline appearances at this year's Comic-Con International, which will run from Thursday, July 20, to Sunday, July 23, at the San Diego Convention Center.More>>
A robbery suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash Sunday when he used a demand note at a gas station near the border, police said.More>>
San Diego County Sheriff’s Department are searching for 81-year-old man who was last seen leaving his Encinitas / Rancho Santa Fe residence at 4:52 p.m. driving a silver 2007 Lexus 400H SUV bearing a California license plate number 5XCD304.More>>
Former Scripps Ranch High and San Diego State University golfer, Xander Schauffele, shot 14-under par over four rounds to win his first PGA Tour event today, making a birdie put on the 18th hole of his final round to win the Greenbrier Classic by one stroke.More>>
Police arrested two suspected drunk drivers and cited 13 more for driving while suspended or unlicensed at a Saturday night checkpoint in National City, officials said Sunday.More>>
