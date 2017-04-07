World reacts to U.S. missile strike on Syrian airbase

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The world is reacting Friday to the U.S. missile strike on a Syrian airbase, as new details on the events leading up to the striker were released by the White House.

It was the first U.S. military action against the Syrian government. A senior administration official said the strike on Syria should not be interpreted as the beginning of a wider campaign to take out Syrian leader Bashar Al Assad. But aides to President Donald Trump are making it clear — Assad must halt all use of chemical weapons.

The President fired off a loud warning shot to the Assad regime with the attack, all in response to a deadly chemical weapons attack by the Assad regime on Syria’s own citizens.

The White House laid out a timeline of the President’s decisions leading to the quick strike:

On Tuesday, President Trump learned of the chemical weapons attack. That night, he was presented with military options in moving forward.

President Trump took Wednesday to review those options, then on Thursday the strikes were ordered. Just hours later, the missiles were launched and world leaders were notified.

"It was a slow and brutal death for so many,” President Donald Trump said “Even beautiful babies were cruelly murdered in this very barbaric attack. No child of God should ever suffer such horror."

Reaction abroad has been swift, especially from Moscow — who has backed the Assad regime. Russian President Vladamir Putin called the airstrikes an “act of aggression and a serious blow to U.S.-Russia relations.”

The United Nations Security Council on Friday held an emergency meeting to discuss the strike.

"The United States took a very measured step last night, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley said.”We are prepared to do more but we hope that will not be necessary. It is time for all civilized nations to stop the horrors that are taking place in Syria and demand a political solution."

The reaction on Capitol Hill was largely supportive:

Congressman Marco Rubio (R-Florida) said it was the right move.

Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said, “I salute the professionalism and skill of our armed forces who took action last night.”

Congressman Mitch McConnell (R-KY) called the strike “well planned, well executed.”

But some question whether the President should have consulted Congress first remained.

“So President Trump doing this finally waking up to the atrocities in Syria is a good thing but he should not have done this without coming to Congress,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) said.

The President of China was in Florida with President Trump for a crucial summit at Mar-a-Lago when the strikes on Syria were ordered. The China President has since left, but according to President Trump’s aides, the President will remain in Florida for the weekend and continue to review the results of the Syrian strikes and consider any next steps.