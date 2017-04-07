Locals react to President Trump's decision to launch missiles at Syria

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — President Donald Trump is taking time at Mar-a-Lago this weekend to decide what to do after deciding to launch a United States missile strike against the Syrian government.

When asked what they thought, local San Diegans expressed hesitation.

It was the images of Syrian children —killed by a chemical weapons attack made by Syrian President Bashar Al Assad against his own people — that spurred President Trump into action.

Across San Diego, some praised the attacked while others expressed reservation. The big question is: What does the United States do next?