Locals react to President Trump's decision to launch missiles at - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Locals react to President Trump's decision to launch missiles at Syria

Posted: Updated:
By Christina Bravo
Connect

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — President Donald Trump is taking time at Mar-a-Lago this weekend to decide what to do after deciding to launch a United States missile strike against the Syrian government.

When asked what they thought, local San Diegans expressed hesitation.

It was the images of Syrian children —killed by a chemical weapons attack made by Syrian President Bashar Al Assad against his own people — that spurred President Trump into action.

Across San Diego, some praised the attacked while others expressed reservation. The big question is: What does the United States do next?

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.