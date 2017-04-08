Pedestrian killed in Escondido hit-and-run - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Pedestrian killed in Escondido hit-and-run

Posted: Updated:

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) — A man was fatally struck on an Escondido freeway Friday night.

According to a California Highway Patrol dispatcher, the crash took place on eastbound highway 78 in Escondido around 9:45 p.m. Friday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is being described as a hit-and-run and police are looking for the suspect whose vehicle was described as a sedan with significant front-end damage and possibly missing the driver's side mirror.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

