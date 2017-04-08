Earthquake hits San Ysidro near international border

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
At least five people were killed Monday after a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130 aircraft crashed about 85 miles north of Jackson, according to the Associated Press.More>>
A complaint filed by the San Diego Unified District against the College Board and Educational Testing Services could go before a judge this week.More>>
The Republicans have returned from the July 4 holiday only to learn the prospects for passing a health care bill before the August recess has become much more difficult.More>>
The family of a malnourished 5-year-old boy found in chains at another relative's house in Mexico City are fighting for the child's return to Escondido.More>>
Fire crews were sent to battle a one-acre brush fire that broke out near Interstate 15 in Rainbow Valley Monday afternoon.More>>
The casts and creators of Netflix's "Stranger Things,'' HBO's "Game of Thrones'' and AMC's "The Walking Dead'' are among the headline appearances at this year's Comic-Con International, which will run from Thursday, July 20, to Sunday, July 23, at the San Diego Convention Center.More>>
Jay-Z announced today that his 4:44 tour will stop in San Diego in December, one of 29 American and Canadian cities where he will perform over about two months.More>>
A man was found bleeding from what appeared to be several stab wounds early today in the Cherokee Point neighborhood, but refused to tell police what had happened.More>>
A shooting in a Santee neighborhood sent two people to a hospital.More>>
A robbery suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash Sunday when he used a demand note at a gas station near the border, police said.More>>
