Earthquake hits San Ysidro near international border

SAN YSIDRO (KUSI) — The U.S. Geological Survey reported a small earthquake near the United States/Mexico border Saturday.

The temblor struck at 3:31 a.m. with a magnitude of 3.0 at a depth of 6.2 miles, its epicenter 6 miles southeast of San Ysidro and 4 miles southeast of Tijuana, Mexico, according to a computer-generated report from the USGS.

There were no reports of injury or damage.

This earthquake comes exactly one week after a quake of similar strength occurred in the same area.