La Jolla woman facing life-threatening injuries after bicycle accident

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 55-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday when she crashed her bicycle while going down a steep hill in La Jolla, according to police.

Officers and paramedics responded at 11:15 a.m. to the 7600 block of La Jolla Boulevard, where the bicyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, lost control of her bike and crashed head-first into the pavement as she approached the bottom of the hill, according to Officer Tony Martinez.

The victim ``sustained multiple fractures to her hip, a serious head injury and several lacerations and abrasions to her face, head and legs,'' Martinez said.

