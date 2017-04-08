San Diego Comic-Con badges sell out in just over an hour - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego Comic-Con badges sell out in just over an hour

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Badges for the annual San Diego Comic-Con went on sale Saturday, and like years past, the event was completely sold out within hours of going on sale to the public.

Both four day passes and single day passes were available to purchase shortly after 9 a.m. and by 10:12 a.m. it was announced on Twitter that the convention had been completely sold out.

Entry to Comic-Con has become notoriously difficult due to the massive following the event has experienced over the years. What started out as single day event with only about 100 patrons has evolved into a massive four-day spectacle. Comic-Con week events now take place all over San Diego and over 100,000 people attend the convention itself.

With the growth Comic-Con has developed, expansion of the San Diego Convention Center has become a hotly contested issue in the City of San Diego. Comic-Con's contract with the convention center runs through next year, and Comic-Con officials have said said that expansion would be beneficial to them staying in San Diego moving forward.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer's recently proposed TOT tax, which would raise taxes on hotel rooms, would be used to help fund an expansion of the convention center in addition to helping address fixing San Diego's roads and funding for the homeless.

Related Link: Tensions flare over potential Convention Center expansion

San Diego Comic-Con 2017 will take place from the San Diego Convention Center from July 20-23.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.