San Diego Comic-Con badges sell out in just over an hour

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Badges for the annual San Diego Comic-Con went on sale Saturday, and like years past, the event was completely sold out within hours of going on sale to the public.

Both four day passes and single day passes were available to purchase shortly after 9 a.m. and by 10:12 a.m. it was announced on Twitter that the convention had been completely sold out.

Comic-Con 2017 badges have sold out! We thank you all for your patronage and support! #OPENREG2017 #SDCC — San Diego Comic-Con (@Comic_Con) April 8, 2017

Entry to Comic-Con has become notoriously difficult due to the massive following the event has experienced over the years. What started out as single day event with only about 100 patrons has evolved into a massive four-day spectacle. Comic-Con week events now take place all over San Diego and over 100,000 people attend the convention itself.

With the growth Comic-Con has developed, expansion of the San Diego Convention Center has become a hotly contested issue in the City of San Diego. Comic-Con's contract with the convention center runs through next year, and Comic-Con officials have said said that expansion would be beneficial to them staying in San Diego moving forward.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer's recently proposed TOT tax, which would raise taxes on hotel rooms, would be used to help fund an expansion of the convention center in addition to helping address fixing San Diego's roads and funding for the homeless.

San Diego Comic-Con 2017 will take place from the San Diego Convention Center from July 20-23.