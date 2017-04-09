Dozens killed by explosions at two Coptic Christian churches in - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Dozens killed by explosions at two Coptic Christian churches in Egypt

EGYPT (KUSI/AP) — At least 40 people have been killed in northern Egypt from bombings that took place at two Coptic Churches celebrating Palm Sunday. 

The attacks are being claimed by the Islamic State group.

In the first attack, a bomb went off inside St. George's Church in the Nile Delta city of Tanta, killing at least 27 people and wounding 78, officials said.

A few hours later, a suicide bomber rushed toward St. Mark's Cathedral in the coastal city of Alexandria, the historic seat of Christendom in Egypt, killing at least 16 people and wounding 41, the Interior Ministry said.

The blasts came at the start of Holy Week leading up to Easter, and just weeks before Pope Francis is due to visit the Arab world's most populous country, which has been beset by extremist violence against its minority Christians.

“To the Coptic Church and to all the dear Egyptian nation I express my deep condolences," said Pope Francis to his followers in St. Peter's Square "I pray for the dead and the injured, and I am close in spirit to the family members [of the deceased and injured] and to the entire community. May the Lord convert the hearts of the people who are sowing terror, violence and death, and also the hearts of those who make and traffic weapons.”

President Donald Trump also offered his support on Twitter.

