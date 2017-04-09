Otay Mesa scrap yard fire creates massive black cloud of smoke - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Otay Mesa scrap yard fire creates massive black cloud of smoke

Posted: Updated:

OTAY MESA (KUSI) — A fire at a metal scrap yard next to Brown Field on Otay Mesa sent a thick black smoke plume into the sky that could be seen for miles Sunday.

Firefighters were dispatched to the fire at about 12:45 p.m. on Heritage Road near Pogo Road and immediately called for a first alarm response, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz.

Two hours after the fire had started, an area of about 20 feet by 20 feet was still smoldering and firefighters were settling in for what they expected to be a long process of getting the fire out, according to Munoz.

No injuries were reported, and general aviation flights at Brown Field were not affected by the fire.


 

