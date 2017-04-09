Two San Diego congressmen condemn Palm Sunday bombings while on - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Two San Diego congressmen condemn Palm Sunday bombings while on delegation trip in Egypt

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Two local congressmen who are traveling in the Middle East as part of a Congressional delegation issued a statement from Cairo Sunday, condemning the Palm Sunday bombings of two Coptic Christian churches in Egypt.

``We are sickened and horrified at the attacks that occurred this morning in Egypt, targeting innocent worshipers as they gathered to celebrate one of the holiest days of the Christian faith. Our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences are with all those affected by this despicable act of terrorism,'' said Reps. Darrell Issa, R-Vista and Juan Vargas, D-Chula Vista.

``The United States must continue working with our allies and partners in the international community to bring a swift end to ISIS and these continuing acts of violence across the world. Egypt is one of our most crucial partners in that fight.''

Issa and Vargas were joined by Reps. Barbara Comstock, R-Virginia, Claudia Tenney R-New York on both the trip and the statement.

``Yesterday (Saturday), we met with President Al-Sisi to discuss how to foster better collaboration as we work together on our common interests of destroying ISIS, Al-Qaeda, and other terrorist groups killing innocent civilians here, across the Middle East, the U.S., and throughout the world,'' the statement said. ``We will continue working together to address these threats and defeat terrorism once and for all.''

The stop in Cairo Saturday was the first-stop of a bipartisan Congressional delegation trip to the Middle East focused on strengthening relationships with strategic partners and fostering cooperation in the fight against ISIS.

Related Link: Dozens killed by explosions at two Coptic Christian churches in Egypt

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.