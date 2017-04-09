Two San Diego congressmen condemn Palm Sunday bombings while on delegation trip in Egypt

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Firefighters work in some of the worst conditions imaginable.
KUSI Photojournalist Mike Damron was on the ground with firefighters Tuesday as the battled the Lake Jennings Fire.More>>
Workers face numerous obstacles in claiming unpaid wages, including non-enforcement of the city of San Diego's minimum wage and earned sick leave law, a coalition of groups said Tuesday.More>>
Automobile exhaust sparked a fast-moving wildfire that blackened about 400 open acres near Lake Jennings Tuesday, forcing evacuations of some back-country homes and prompting a full closure of a several-mile stretch of nearby Interstate 8, authorities reported.More>>
Former Assemblyman, Nathan Fletcher, who twice ran for mayor unsuccessfully, has launched his campaign for Ron Roberts' seat on the Board of Supervisors. Here to talk to us more about the Board of Supervisors race and the opening in District Four is KUSI Contributor and AM-760 Radio Host, Mark Larson.More>>
Former assemblymember Nathan Fletcher formally announced Tuesday his run for the open San Diego County Board of Supervisor District 4 seat.More>>
A wildfire charred swaths of open terrain in the far northwestern reaches of Camp Pendleton Tuesday, but no structural damage or injuries were reported.More>>
A member of an inmate firefighting crew, whose leg and femoral artery were cut while he was working to extinguish a brush fire in the Lakeside area last week, died Tuesday of his injuries.More>>
A Poway couple who kept more than 180 Yorkshire terrier and Yorkie-mix dogs in filthy conditions in their home and other locations were sentenced Tuesday to three years probation and prohibited from owning any animals for 10 years as a result of their felony convictions.More>>
A SWAT standoff at an Escondido home ended today with the arrests of two brothers.More>>
Crews quickly contained a brush fire that broke out in Santee Tuesday afternoon.More>>
