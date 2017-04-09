After ten years, a murder victim's mother will finally confront - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

After ten years, a murder victim's mother will finally confront her son's killer

Posted:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The mother of a man who was murdered ten years ago will finally have the chance to confront her son's killer face to face.

Sybil Green will give a victim impact statement Tuesday to Santiago Covarrubias, one of the men involved in the murder of her son, Damon Green. The victim impact statement will allow Green to tell Covarrubias just how much his crime has impacted the lives of the victim's family. 

Santiago Covarrubias, 40, was the second man to be arrested in the March 20, 2007, shooting death of 38-year-old Damon Green. Covarrubias had been serving a state prison sentence for an unrelated homicide when he was re-arrested. 

Green was involved in an argument with another man at a taco shop on El Cajon Boulevard. That man and a cohort left, but returned about 10 minutes later. Green and his companion left the eatery and were confronted by the pair.

Following another hostile exchange with Green about 2:30 a.m., one suspect pulled a gun and shot him. The victim ran off and tried to take refuge at a nearby doughnut shop, but the assailant fired through the front plate-glass window, mortally wounding him.

When Sybil Green was asked if she was expecting an apology from Covarrubias she said "I don't want an apology... I don't need forgiveness to move on because this did not have to happen."

