Pleasant conditions to open the week

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A pleasant and mild day is expected to open the week Monday as pressure remains high across San Diego County.

A high pressure system is keeping temperatures warm Monday. Skies are expected to be mostly clear skies and temperatures will hover just above average for this time of year. Temperatures are expected to build throughout the day.

By this evening, some clouds may move into the area as high pressure begins to break away. Temperatures will cool slightly throughout the week. By the weekend, temperatures will warm again, making for a lovely Easter weekend.

Monday’s high temperatures are expected t be 70 degrees along the coast, 76 degrees inland, 59 degrees in the mountains and 84 degrees for the deserts.