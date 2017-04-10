Neil Gorsuch sworn in as 113th Supreme Court justice

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A homicide investigation was underway near Vista this morning after a person was found dead.
Automobile exhaust sparked a fast-moving wildfire that blackened about 400 open acres near Lake Jennings Tuesday, forcing evacuations of some back-country homes and prompting a full closure of a several-mile stretch of nearby Interstate 8, authorities reported.
Onshore flow has increased in San Diego County creating better fire-fighting conditions for crews tending to the Jennings Fire in Lakeside.
Firefighters work in some of the worst conditions imaginable.
KUSI Photojournalist Mike Damron was on the ground with firefighters Tuesday as they battled the Lake Jennings Fire.
It was an exciting day for the San Miguel Fire District as some new firefighters were hired and other were promoted.
KUSI's Brandi Williams has the story.
KUSI's Brandi Williams has the story.More>>
The Portside Pier development project by Brigantine has been approved by the San Diego Port Authority. Brigantine on the Bay, Ketch Grill & Taps, Miguel's Cocina and Portside Coffee & Gelato will be coming to the downtown San Diego waterfront in 2019.
A hepatitis A outbreak in the San Diego area has claimed the life of a fifth person, county health officials reported Wednesday.
A man who robbed two gas stations and tried to rob a third in various San Diego neighborhoods over a 90-minute span earlier this year is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.
A plan to install electric vehicle charging stations at 14 city of San Diego facilities is scheduled to go before the City Council's Infrastructure Committee Wednesday.
A wildfire charred swaths of open terrain in the far northwestern reaches of Camp Pendleton Tuesday, but no structural damage or injuries were reported.
