Property tax payments due today

By Christina Bravo
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Monday is the deadline to pay the second installment of property taxes to avoid penalties.

The San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector's five branch locations will be open during their usual business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to accept payments, with no extended hours planned.

Offices are located in:

  • Chula Vista, 590 Third Ave.
  • El Cajon, 200 S. Magnolia Ave.; San Diego, 1600 Pacific Highway and 9225 Clairemont Mesa Blvd.
  • San Marcos, 141 E. Carmel St.
  • Payments can also be made online, with no cost for using an electronic check.

"E-pay is what we're all about," said Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister. "More than half of taxpayers now pay their property taxes electronically. Join the movement and pay online at our website, www.sdtreastax.com."

Any remittances received after the close of business will incur a 10 percent penalty on the entire bill due, plus a $10 fee.

McAllister's office mailed out 989,089 annual secured property tax bills last September. To date, 98.68 percent of taxpayers have paid the first installment, and 29.98 percent have paid the second, amounting to $3.65 billion collected out of $5.66 billion the county expects to generate, he said.

"Because San Diego taxpayers are so responsible, they pay what they owe and they usually pay on time," McAllister said. "We're proud that over the past three years running, we've had a 99 percent tax collection rate."

Property taxes are due in two equal installments -- on Nov. 1 and Feb. 1. If one or both installments are not paid by June 30, the unpaid taxes will go into default, and the taxpayer will face an extra penalty of 1.5 percent per  month.

