Domestic violence suspect leads officers on pursuit through Pauma Valley

Automobile exhaust sparked a fast-moving wildfire that blackened about 400 open acres near Lake Jennings Tuesday, forcing evacuations of some back-country homes and prompting a full closure of a several-mile stretch of nearby Interstate 8, authorities reported.More>>
Friends and family have identified Wednesday four of the 16 servicemembers killed in a fiery KC-130 tanker crash in Mississippi.More>>
A wildfire sparked by engine emissions from a passing vehicle that blackened about 400 open acres in Lakeside was quickly contained by the efforts of dozens of firefighters.More>>
Authorities released the name of a lawman who fatally shot a probationer last week at the end of a North County foot chase.More>>
A homicide investigation was underway near Vista this morning after a person was found dead.More>>
An Alaskan woman received a special gift on her wedding day when she met the recipient of her late son's heart donation for the first timeMore>>
Left or right? Residents in Ocean Beach were puzzled to find signs seemingly directing them to drive a curvy stretch of Ocean Beach roadway in both directions.More>>
The Portside Pier development project by Brigantine has been approved by the San Diego Port Authority. Brigantine on the Bay, Ketch Grill & Taps, Miguel’s Cocina and Portside Coffee & Gelato will be coming to the downtown San Diego waterfront in 2019.More>>
A hepatitis A outbreak in the San Diego area has claimed the life of a fifth person, county health officials reported Wednesday.More>>
A man who robbed two gas stations and tried to rob a third in various San Diego neighborhoods over a 90-minute span earlier this year is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.More>>
