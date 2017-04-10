Domestic violence suspect leads officers on pursuit through Paum - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Domestic violence suspect leads officers on pursuit through Pauma Valley

Posted: Updated:
By Christina Bravo
PAUMA (KUSI) — A man suspected of domestic violence was taken to the hospital Monday morning after leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Pauma Valley.

Sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop a domestic violence suspect driving a white truck just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, but the man failed to yield, according to officials.

Shortly after a pursuit ensued, the suspect lost control of his vehicle and veered off the side of the road. The truck rolled in the process and the suspect was ejected from the truck.

The man was airlifted to the hospital. 

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

