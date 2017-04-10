Group protests against possible SDUSD layoffs in Clairemont - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Group protests against possible SDUSD layoffs in Clairemont

By Christina Bravo
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A group gathered outside Madison High School in Clairemont Monday to protest against looming layoffs expected to begin in the San Diego Unified School District.

The SDUSD Board of Trustees voted approved to eliminate more than 1,400 jobs — of which 861 include teachers, counselors, school nurses, psychologists and other credentialed positions.

San Diego Unified is currently facing a $124 million dollar deficit and the school board is working to figure out how to fill the gap.

The protest at Madison High School began at 8:30 a.m. 

