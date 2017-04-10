Teacher, 8-year-old killed inside San Bernardino elementary school classroom

SAN BERNARDINO (KUSI) — 3:50 p.m. — An 8-year-old student has died from injuries received during the San Bernardino school shooting.

Chief Jarrod Burguan confirmed the death Monday afternoon during a press conference.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the boy has been identified as Jonathan Martinez. He was airlifted to Loma Linda Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

A 9-year-old student who was wounded remains hospitalized in stable condition, Chief Burguan said.

Chief Burguan confirmed that 53-year-old Cedric Anderson walked onto the campus of North Park Elementary School, carrying a .357-caliber revolver and opened fire "without saying anything," killing Karen Elaine Smith, 53, also of Riverside.

According to Chief Burguan, approximately 15 students, from grades one through four, were in the special needs classroom, along with two adult aides.

According to CNN, Anderson signed in at the school's front office and said he had something to drop off for his wife. He then entered the classroom and immediately opened fire.

Chief Burguan said the couple was married, but estranged.

"I'm told that their marriage was relatively short. They've only been married for a few months and they've been separated for about the last month, month-and-a-half, roughly, when this incident took place," he said. "But there's nobody that in the investigation has come forward to say that they saw this coming."

"Far too often in our country and throughout the world, we gather to report this news of tragic events that take place," said San Bernardino Mayor R. Carey Davis.

North Park students were evacuated and reunited with their parents at nearby Cajon High School, police said.

1:30 p.m. — A teacher and a shooter were killed in an apparent murder-suicide that also left two students critically injured inside a San Bernardino elementary school classroom Monday morning.

A female teacher and two students were the victims of a shooting at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino just before 10:30 a.m. Monday, San Bernardino Police Capt. Ron Maass said. The teacher was killed and the students were taken to area hospitals in critical condition.

The students were not believed to be targeted in the shooting but were the "unfortunate recipient of injuries by being in close proximity to the teacher," Maass said.

We believe this to be a murder suicide. Happened in a class room. Two students have been transported to the hospital. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

The victims were not identified pending family notification.

The shooter, who was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was believed to have been visiting the teacher when he opened fire using a handgun, Maass said. Their relationship was undetermined.

A spokesperson for the San Bernardino Unified School District said it appears the shooting may have been related to a domestic dispute.

Chief Burguan said there appears to be no further threat but students were taken to a nearby high school as a safety measure. Nearby Cal State San Bernardino was also placed on lockdown as a precaution but has since reopened.

“This is an absolutely tragic event," San Bernardino City Unified School District Superintendent Dale Marsden said. "Our hearts are broken as is everyone else’s.”

My thoughts & prayers go to those affected by the horrific shooting at North Park Elementary in San Bernardino. 1/2 — Rep. Pete Aguilar (@RepPeteAguilar) April 10, 2017

Numerous firefighters and police were on scene continuing to secure the area just after noon Monday, according Burguan said.

The elementary school will be closed for two days, Marsden said.