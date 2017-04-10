Man dragged off United Airlines flight releases first statement since incident

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The passenger of a United Airlines flight who was dragged off the plane by authorities has released his first statement since the incident occurred.

“The family of Dr. Dao wants the world to know that they are very appreciative of the outpouring of prayers, concern and support they have received. Currently, they are focused only on Dr. Dao’s medical care and treatment,” said Chicago attorney Stephen L. Golan of Golan Christie Taglia, who along with Chicago aviation attorney Thomas A. Demetrio of Corboy & Demetrio, represents the Dao family.

Until Dr. Dao is released from the hospital, the family is asking for privacy and will not be making any statements to the media, both attorneys said.

United Airlines has faced severe criticism after cell phone video captured airline authorities dragging a passenger off of an overbooked flight in Chicago Sunday night.

Dr. David Dao, the United Airlines passenger who was removed from an airplane seat on United Airlines Sunday, is undergoing treatment in a Chicago hospital for his injuries.

According to CNN, United flight 3411 from Chicago to Kentucky was completely full and four crew members needed seats to work another flight in Louisville. Flight attendants were asking passengers to voluntarily give up their seats for compensation, but nobody took the offer.

The airline was forced into an "involuntary de-boarding situation," airline spokesman Charlie Hobart said.

One passenger, reportedly a doctor, was asked to give up his seat and when he refused, airline authorities were called in and they forcibly removed him, dragging him by his arms and legs off the flight.

According to CNN, United weighs several factors when choosing which passengers to remove.

"The system in place enables us to take a look at how long a customer will need to stay at an airport, for example," Hobart said. "We also keep unaccompanied minors, we try to keep families together, we take a lot of factors into consideration."

CNN also reports they explained the situation to the man, and when he repeatedly refused to leave, flight attendants following the Department of Transportation protocol and asked law enforcement to forcibly remove him from the plane.

The video of the incident spread quickly on social media, prompting United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz to issue the following statement:

"The truly horrific event that occurred on this flight has elicited many responses from all of us: outrage, anger, disappointment. I share all of those sentiments, and one above all: my deepest apologies for what happened. Like you, I continue to be disturbed by what happened on this flight and I deeply apologize to the customer forcibly removed and to all the customers aboard. No one should ever be mistreated this way,"

The Chicago Department of Aviation said in a statement that the incident "was not in accordance with our standard operating procedure and the actions of the aviation security officer are obviously not condoned by the Department."

According to CNN, the officer involved in the incident has been placed on leave effective pending a thorough review of the situation.