GET OUT OF YOUR COMFORT ZONE - WAKE UP AND SMELL NEW OPPORTUNITIES

You feel like your career has hit a wall, or your industry is changing drastically. You feel you might be in a position where automation will replace your position and you are unhappy with the direction it is taking.

But it is comfortable, safe and pays the bills right now. After all, if you keep doing your best at your job – no machine can ever take your place. Never the less, you dream about something new … your dream job … but how do you figure out what that is and how do you safely make a change without disrupting your family, your lifestyle?

To learn, to experience something new, you have to leave your comfort zone. It might be scary, but perhaps one of the most important steps you can take in your career and even your life. You have to embrace the possible opportunities and listen to your passions to live your dream.

There are some questions you need to ask yourself, as you sniff out the possibilities of new opportunities. Can you fill in the blanks?

If I could choose one friend to trade jobs with, I’d choose ____________, because ____________.

I’ve always wondered what it would be like to do ____________. It’s interesting to me because ____________.

If I had the right education or skill set, I’d definitely try ____________, because ____________.

My co-workers and friends always say I’m great at ____________, because ____________.

The thing I love most about my current job is ____________, because ____________.

If my boss would let me, I’d do more of ____________, because ____________.

When I retire, I want to be known for ____________, because ____________.

Now, take a look at your answers. Did you find clear-cut patterns or at least some common themes? You might find something creative, or that you have a passion for caring for others. Maybe you want to work with your hands. Finding those things might not point to one single career path, but you may have a better idea of what you value, what your passions are, and what you want to be known for.

What is it that you learned about yourself? Jot the answers down and really take a long look at them. This is a great way to have an idea of what you want to do next, or at least allow you to eliminate certain ideas. Oh, and if you get through the list and are still stumped? Share it with a friend or mentor. Sometimes an objective eye can see patterns you can’t.

Next week – we will work together to determine what it will take to reach your goals and find out if you have the 'Grit' to make it happen.