Legendary coach Steve Fisher expected to announce retirement - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Legendary coach Steve Fisher announces retirement

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Steve Fisher, who is credited with breathing life into the San Diego State University men's basketball program and making the team a conference and national power, announced his retirement Tuesday afternoon. 

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Monday that Fisher has decided to step aside after 18 years with the university. SDSU officials did not immediately comment.

A news conference is expected Tuesday to make the formal announcement, with Fisher assistant and head-coach-in-waiting Brian Dutcher expected to be announced as Fisher's replacement, according to the U-T report.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer took to Twitter to thank Fisher.

"Steve Fisher is a legendary coach,'' Faulconer wrote. "Thanks Coach Fisher for transforming SDSU basketball and leaving behind an incredible legacy.''

Fisher, 72, had one more year on his contract. He has been the head coach since 1999.

Fisher took his teams to eight NCAA tournaments during his tenure and won the Mountain West regular season tournament 10 times. He took his team to the Sweet 16 in the 2011 NCAA men's basketball tournament, losing to eventual champion Connecticut.

Fisher previously coached at the University of Michigan. He was the head coach when the team won the NCAA championship in 1989, just weeks after the firing of coach Bill Frieder, who had accepted the head coaching job at Arizona State University just before the NCAA tournament began.

Two years later, Fisher was credited with assembling one of the best recruiting classes off all time — Michigan's "Fab Five'' group of Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Ray Jackson, Jimmy King and Juwan Howard. That team went to two national championship games but lost both.

Fisher was eventually fired by Michigan amid an investigation involving a team booster. He worked as an assistant coach for the NBA's Sacramento Kings for a season before his hiring by SDSU.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.