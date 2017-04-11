Windy conditions affect San Diego's mountains - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Windy conditions affect San Diego's mountains

Posted: Updated:
By Christina Bravo
Connect

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Skies will be mostly sunny Tuesday with some gusty winds in San Diego County’s mountain areas.

Clouds are expected to dissipate by mid-morning Tuesday and will return overnight. The marine layer will continue to build throughout the week — even opening up the possibility for light drizzle later this week.

A storm system in the Pacific Northwest is bringing rain to northern California and may bring a few drizzles to San Diego County Wednesday or Thursday. The chance is very small for light rains.

For Tuesday, skies will be clear for most of the day. Temperatures are mild and only about 2 to 5 degrees above average for this time of year. Expect a decrease in temperatures throughout the week, before warming up again this weekend.

Tuesday’s high temperatures are expected to be 69 degrees along the coast, 74 degrees inland, 60 degrees in the mountains and 86 degrees for the deserts. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.