Windy conditions affect San Diego's mountains

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Skies will be mostly sunny Tuesday with some gusty winds in San Diego County’s mountain areas.

Clouds are expected to dissipate by mid-morning Tuesday and will return overnight. The marine layer will continue to build throughout the week — even opening up the possibility for light drizzle later this week.

A storm system in the Pacific Northwest is bringing rain to northern California and may bring a few drizzles to San Diego County Wednesday or Thursday. The chance is very small for light rains.

For Tuesday, skies will be clear for most of the day. Temperatures are mild and only about 2 to 5 degrees above average for this time of year. Expect a decrease in temperatures throughout the week, before warming up again this weekend.

Tuesday’s high temperatures are expected to be 69 degrees along the coast, 74 degrees inland, 60 degrees in the mountains and 86 degrees for the deserts.