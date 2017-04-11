President Trump's border wall prototypes to be built in Otay Mes - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

President Trump's border wall prototypes to be built in Otay Mesa

Posted: Updated:

OTAY MESA (KUSI) — Prototypes of the border wall being proposed by President Donald Trump will be built in the Otay Mesa section of San Diego beginning in the summer, it was reported Tuesday. 

Out of the almost 450 designs that were submitted by companies last week, 20 will be selected, with their authors asked to provide a sample of their plans, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Prototypes of 30 feet long and up to 30 feet high will be built on a quarter-mile long strip of land about 120 feet from the Mexican border near the Otay Mesa border crossing. Winners will be selected around June 1, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials told the newspaper.

While funding for the wall has not been secured, the winning bidder was expected to begin construction of the wall in San Diego, according to sources quoted by CNN.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.