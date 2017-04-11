Officers investigate fatality on SR-94 transition ramp

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Officers were investigating a fatality on a transition ramp connecting westbound State Route 94 and northbound Interstate 805 Tuesday morning, causing delays for commuters.

Officers were called to the transition between the two freeways just after 6 a.m. Tuesday due to reports of a male in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with a blown out window who was not responsive, according to California Highway Patrol.

The man was declared dead just before 6:30 a.m. A medical examiner was called to determine the cause.

A SigAlert was issued on the transition ramp for an investigation, CHP said. Traffic was being diverted to I-805 south. There was no word on when it was expected to reopen.