Officers investigate fatality on SR-94 transition ramp - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Officers investigate fatality on SR-94 transition ramp

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Officers were investigating a fatality on a transition ramp connecting westbound State Route 94 and northbound Interstate 805 Tuesday morning, causing delays for commuters.

Officers were called to the transition between the two freeways just after 6 a.m. Tuesday due to reports of a male in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with a blown out window who was not responsive, according to California Highway Patrol.

The man was declared dead just before 6:30 a.m. A medical examiner was called to determine the cause.

A SigAlert was issued on the transition ramp for an investigation, CHP said. Traffic was being diverted to I-805 south. There was no word on when it was expected to reopen. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.