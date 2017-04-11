Navy SEAL announces run for Congressman Hunter's seat - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Navy SEAL announces run for Congressman Hunter's seat

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A former U.S. Navy seal and Jamul-Dulzura Union School District Board of Education trustee announced Tuesday that he is running for Congress against Duncan Hunter in California's 50th district.

Josh Butner, a retired Navy Lieutenant Commander and Jamul resident, is the latest Democrat to declare his opposition against Hunter.

"I am running for Congress to put people first, not personal profit and special interest politics," Butner said in a statement.

"After spending my career as a Navy SEAL defending our nation, I can't sit on the sidelines while entitled Washington politicians threaten the values that make us the greatest nation on Earth,'' he said. "And as a father who raised my children in this community, I know that my neighbors aren't looking for a handout, they're just looking for a government that will work hard for hardworking people."

Hunter is under an investigation by the U.S. Justice Department for his use of campaign funds for personal expenditures.

Butner served for 23 years in the Navy and saw several combat deployments, including in Iraq and Afghanistan. He came to San Diego County in 1988 for Navy SEAL training.

"Trust is the only bridge that connects citizens to their elected representatives," Butner said. "Unfortunately, Congressman Hunter's actions have led to an ongoing criminal investigation and have destroyed that bond of trust."

