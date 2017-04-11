Man accused of killing pedestrian in Little Italy pleads not gui - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man accused of killing pedestrian in Little Italy pleads not guilty to multiple charges

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A motorist who was allegedly speeding and under the influence of alcohol when he struck a transient on a street near Little Italy pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI and hit-and-run causing death.

David Dominguez, 21, was ordered held on $1 million bail.

Deputy District Attorney Laura Evans said Dominguez was coming from a bar on his way to the airport to pick up his girlfriend around 11:30 p.m. last Thursday when he allegedly drove down Laurel Street at speeds of 60-70 mph, ran a red light and struck 50-year-old Garold Crosbie near Pacific Highway. Crosbie died at the scene.

Dominguez, who had a passenger with him, picked up his girlfriend at the airport and she dropped the passenger off and took the defendant home, Evans said.

The passenger called police and Dominguez was arrested the next morning, the prosecutor said.

A breathalyzer test administered eight hours after the accident showed a blood-alcohol level of between .06 and .04 percent, Evans said.

Defense attorney Brian White told Judge Joan Weber that Dominguez was "essentially a good kid'' who has no criminal record.

The defendant faces 15 years in prison if convicted.

A readiness conference is set for April 20 and a preliminary hearing for April 24.

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

