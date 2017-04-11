Man accused of using meat cleaver in attempt to rob downtown bus - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man accused of using meat cleaver in attempt to rob downtown business

Posted: Updated:
By Christina Bravo
Connect

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A transient was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of threatening workers with a meat cleaver while trying to rob three Core-Columbia
businesses in quick succession.

 Richard Raymond Rivas, 53, allegedly carried out the non-injury spate of would-be heists in the 500 block of C Street over a several-minute period beginning about 4 p.m. Monday, according to San Diego police.

"The suspect entered three businesses in the area and attempted to take merchandise from each establishment without paying," Officer John Buttle alleged. "When employees confronted the suspect ... he produced a large meat cleaver and threatened (them)."

About five minutes after getting the first emergency call about the robberies, patrol officers located Rivas in the 1200 block of A Street and arrested him without incident.

Rivas, who told officers he lives at an East Village homeless shelter, was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of assault, robbery, burglary and exhibiting a deadly weapon in a threatening manner.

He was being held on $50,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.