Man accused of using meat cleaver in attempt to rob downtown business

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Two suspects were taken into police custody Thursday in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation in Vista.More>>
Two suspects were taken into police custody Thursday in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation in Vista.More>>
Senate Republicans unveiled their newest health care bill Thursday.More>>
Senate Republicans unveiled their newest health care bill Thursday.More>>
A hepatitis A outbreak in the San Diego area has claimed the life of a fifth person, county health officials reported Wednesday.More>>
A hepatitis A outbreak in the San Diego area has claimed the life of a fifth person, county health officials reported Wednesday.More>>
The significance of San Diego's housing crisis has the attention of the region's elected, business, and community leaders.More>>
The significance of San Diego's housing crisis has the attention of the region's elected, business, and community leaders.More>>
The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department hosted its first-ever Junior Firefighter Camp.More>>
The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department hosted its first-ever Junior Firefighter Camp.More>>
The San Diego County District Attorney's Office released nearly 150 photos Thursday of items allegedly stolen from local homes in an effort to return the property to its rightful owners and to alert additional victims.More>>
The San Diego County District Attorney's Office released nearly 150 photos Thursday of items allegedly stolen from local homes in an effort to return the property to its rightful owners and to alert additional victims.More>>
An assault in a South Bay neighborhood left one young man with extensive stab wounds early Thursday and another behind bars.More>>
An assault in a South Bay neighborhood left one young man with extensive stab wounds early Thursday and another behind bars.More>>
A 31-year-old San Diego man was killed in a motorcycle crash on state Route 78 in San Marcos, authorities said Thursday.More>>
A 31-year-old San Diego man was killed in a motorcycle crash on state Route 78 in San Marcos, authorities said Thursday.More>>
A phoned-in bomb threat at UCLA's Sunset Canyon Recreation Center Wednesday night prompted the evacuations of residence halls on campus.More>>
A phoned-in bomb threat at UCLA's Sunset Canyon Recreation Center Wednesday night prompted the evacuations of residence halls on campus.More>>
A mother of six beat, kicked and shook her 9-month-old son in 2013, resulting in his death, a prosecutor said Wednesday, but the woman's attorney said the death of the child in City Heights was a "mother's worst nightmare'' and asked the jury to acquit his client of an assault charge.More>>
A mother of six beat, kicked and shook her 9-month-old son in 2013, resulting in his death, a prosecutor said Wednesday, but the woman's attorney said the death of the child in City Heights was a "mother's worst nightmare'' and asked the jury to acquit his client of an assault charge.More>>