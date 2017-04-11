Driver leads police on pursuit into Coronado, arrested after jumping into San Diego Bay

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A driver fled a freeway traffic stop near Balboa Park Tuesday and led officers on a pursuit into Coronado, where he crisscrossed surface streets for a time before finally pulling over and jumping into San Diego Bay in a failed attempt to evade arrest.

The chase began about 2:30 p.m. on Interstate 5, near Front Street in the Little Italy area, according to police.

The motorist, whose name was not immediately available, refused to yield and continued on to the south into Barrio Logan, where he merged onto the San Diego-Coronado Bridge. He then drove partway across the landmark span and slowed to a stop, SDPD public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.

At that point, the man stepped out of the car and remained outside it briefly before getting back in and driving off once more.

After entering Coronado, the suspect fled over various streets in the peninsula city, eventually making his way back to the eastern side of the bay bridge, where he pulled over in the area of Tidelands Park.

The man then got of the car and ran into the harbor. Officers chased him down and grabbed him, getting him in custody shortly before 3 p.m., Hernandez said.

It was not immediately clear why police tried to stop the man in the first place.