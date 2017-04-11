The politics of tax hikes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The hike in the gas tax is yet another example that the Democrats who control state government can do whatever they want, whenever they want.

They passed the tax without notice to the public, in effect dismissing the financial impact on the states 28 million drivers.

Will the voters rebel?

It's possible. Taxing the wealthy was one thing, but this is different. This is a core pocketbook issue for middle class and low income voters.

A Democrat governor with super majorities of Democrats in the Assembly in Senate.

"The supermajority of the Democrats run this state. This is their personal honey pot, they're gonna do what they want to do," said Republican Assemblyman Randy Vopel, who added there are no limits to their power.

"As long as they have a supermajority, they make the rules and they break the rules legally because they can just pass a new law. This is unprecedented in our history," Vopel added.

Taxes were raised in 2010, then extended in 2012. This time, it's the gas and car tax and they're not done yet.

"The bad one is coming down the road by the year 2021 cap and trade will add another 63 cents to the price of gas. It will be almost a dollar a gallon going to the state of California," Vopel said.

It normally takes weeks or months to pass legislation. These new taxes were passed with lightning speed.

"They introduced the gas tax idea a week ago and then, bam. In one week they enact it. I've never seen something rushed through so quickly without any public awareness," said Carl DeMaio, a local tax reformer.

DeMaio, who has supported public review of any tax increases, is putting together a coalition to recall one senator.

"You have the Democrats now in charge with a super majority in Sacramento, two-thirds of the seats. If we take out one of those state senators, they lose their supermajority and they can't raise taxes," DeMaio said.

An Orange County senator was singled out for recall. He narrowly won his seat by 1 percent of the vote. If one senator loses his seat, others will have second thoughts about raising taxes without any notice to the people.

"The voters are gonna have to wise up and elect more conservative people," Vopel said.

This is one issue where the voters might feel the Democrats may have abused their power.

"This really hurts working families. It hits them right in the pocketbook. Working families in California do not have 3-4-500 dollars more per driver, per year to shell out to government," DeMaio said.

Vopel said there's no reason to believe this money will go towards roads. It's about the Democrats spending priorities.

"A lot of it's gonna be pealed off literally to social programs that they try to tie in with traffic," he said.

"Every time they say they're gonna fix our roads, and they they raise the money, put it somewhere else. They're not interested in fixing our roads. They're just interested in continuing to increase the size of government, the benefits, the salaries and the pensions," DeMaio said.

The other option would be a successful citizen's initiative in 2018 that would cancel the tax hikes.