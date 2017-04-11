Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) — A car hit and fatally injured a toddler Tuesday as she played with her older sister near their North County home, police said.

The accident occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m., when a 33-year-old motorist was trying to park her vehicle in an alley off West Fourth Avenue and South Orange Street in Escondido, according to Officer Tom Venable.

While the driver's attention was focused on one juvenile pedestrian off to her right, another ran into the path of the car from the opposite direction and was struck, he said.

Medics took the 2-year-old victim, identified on a GoFundMe page as Kloe Cruz, to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening trauma where she later died from her injuries.

The involved motorist, who also lives near the site of the accident, immediately reported what had happened and was fully cooperative with investigators, according to police.