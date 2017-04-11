Update: Missing 75-year-old man from Vista with Alzheimer's foun - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Update: Missing 75-year-old man from Vista with Alzheimer's found in Washington State

Posted: Updated:
Doug Nicholson, 75 Doug Nicholson, 75

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — 4/13/2017 — The San Diego Sheriff's Department announced Thursday that 75-year-old Doug Nicholson was located safe in Washington.

Nicholson was located in Washington State unharmed. The details of how he made it to Washington are still being investigated.

He will be reunited with his family as soon as possible.

4/11/2017 — Authorities asked the public Tuesday to keep an eye out for a missing Alzheimer's patient from Vista.

Doug Nicholson, 75, disappeared from his home on Devon Place sometime after 9 p.m. Monday, leaving behind his medications, according to sheriff's officials.

He has spoken about wanting to go to Washington state, where he previously lived, leading authorities to believe he might be trying to travel there.

Nicholson, who does not have a cellphone or access to a vehicle, is a 5-foot-7-inch, roughly 150-pound white man with blue eyes and gray hair.

Anyone who may have information on Nicholson's whereabouts was asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff's Department at (858) 565-5200.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.