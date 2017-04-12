One person killed after rolling down embankment near I-8 in El Cajon

EL CAJON (KUSI) — A 22-year-old man was killed Tuesday night when his SUV veered off Interstate 8 near El Cajon, went down an embankment, overturned and struck a billboard support beam.

The victim, an El Cajon resident whose name was not immediately release, was behind the wheel of a westbound 2006 Chevy Equinox that drifted into the center divider near Los Coches Road. He over-corrected and the SUV went off the side of the road shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Kevin Pearlstein.

The vehicle fell about 50 to 100 feet, according to CHP.

The driver died at the scene. Pearlstein said it was unclear if intoxication was a factor in the crash.

