Naval Base Coronado cleared after reports of gunshots - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A report of gunshots Wednesday at a hotel on Naval Amphibious Base Coronado prompted authorities to restrict traffic for a time
and search the lodging facility, but no shooter was found.

Base officials received a report of shots fired at Navy Gateway Inn and Suites, but security and local law enforcement were able to determine there was no active shooter incident, according to a statement from Naval Base Coronado. The gates were reopened around 6:45 a.m.

Navy Region Southwest spokeswoman Sandy DeMunnik said the person who reported hearing gunshots may have actually heard the sound of a dump truck.

