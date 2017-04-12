Gunman opens fire on National City park - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Gunman opens fire on National City park

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) — A gunman opened fire on a group of people early Wednesday morning at El Toyon Park in National City, but no one was hurt.

The victims were sitting on the east side of the park on U Avenue when the gunman walked up, pulled a semiautomatic handgun from his waistband and fired off at least six rounds at about 12:15 a.m., according to National City police.

The suspect fled in an older black SUV, which was last seen headed north on Euclid Avenue, police said.

None of the victims were injured, and three of the four later gave statements to police.

