SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — KUSI welcomes Jason Austell to Good Morning San Diego. Jason will serve as a co-anchor on the weekend edition of Good Morning San Diego.

Jason Austell began his broadcasting career in San Diego in the early 1990s. Working as a traffic reporter for local radio stations, Jason would fly over San Diego freeways during the morning and afternoon drive times.

In 1997, Jason was the reporter and photographer onboard San Diego's first news helicopter to be equipped with a gyro-stabilized camera. For the next decade, Jason was the "point man" for traffic and breaking news. Brush and structure fires, rescues, high speed car chases, he covered them all. The thousands of hours Jason spent in the skies above San Diego give him a very unique perspective of the county.

The son of a Miramar-based Navy fighter pilot, Jason can relate to our local military community. "I know what it's like growing up in a military family, from deployments to constantly moving to different places and schools. I went to three high schools in three different states. The sacrifices that military families make can't be overstated and we should remain thankful for every one of them."

In his spare time Jason can be found in the gym, on his mountain bike or hiking any one of the many fantastic trails San Diego has to offer. He and his wife Moji live in La Jolla, where she has owned a Pilates studio for many years.